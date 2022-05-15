Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Short Interest Update

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the April 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have commented on MFG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE:MFG opened at $2.36 on Friday. Mizuho Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.54.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 1.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

