Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MODN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Model N in a report on Friday, March 25th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $135,695.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,036.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Selig sold 1,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $44,479.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,524 shares of company stock valued at $655,889 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Model N by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,495 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Model N by 0.9% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,302,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,646,000 after purchasing an additional 30,888 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 19.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,158,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,812,000 after purchasing an additional 503,792 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Model N by 6.2% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,822,000 after buying an additional 159,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Model N by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,512,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,578,000 after buying an additional 21,138 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Model N stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.91 million, a PE ratio of -31.56 and a beta of 0.94. Model N has a 52-week low of $22.18 and a 52-week high of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. Model N had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

