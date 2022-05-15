Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.80.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MODN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Model N in a report on Friday, March 25th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.
In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $135,695.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,036.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Selig sold 1,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $44,479.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,524 shares of company stock valued at $655,889 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Model N stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.91 million, a PE ratio of -31.56 and a beta of 0.94. Model N has a 52-week low of $22.18 and a 52-week high of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.68.
Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. Model N had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Model N (Get Rating)
Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Model N (MODN)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.