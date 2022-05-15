Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 301,000 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the April 15th total of 418,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MBRX opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.79. Moleculin Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $3.99.

Moleculin Biotech ( NASDAQ:MBRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 8,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 174.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 24,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

About Moleculin Biotech (Get Rating)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.