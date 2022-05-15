Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 301,000 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the April 15th total of 418,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 174.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 24,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.84. Moleculin Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $3.99.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.