Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Short Interest Update

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 58.0% from the April 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONDY traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.00. 14,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.52. Mondi has a 52-week low of $34.15 and a 52-week high of $59.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.9429 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

MONDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mondi from GBX 2,000 ($24.66) to GBX 2,072 ($25.55) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mondi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mondi to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mondi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,500 ($18.49) to GBX 1,700 ($20.96) in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,272.00.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

