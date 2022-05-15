Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the April 15th total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of MVVYF stock remained flat at $$0.05 on Friday. 26,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,390. Moovly Media has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09.

Moovly Media Company Profile

Moovly Media Inc develops cloud-based digital media and content creation platform in Canada and Belgium. The company offers Moovly Studio, a video creation editor; Moovly API to add video production to platforms, products, and services; Video Automator to automate the production of videos, as well as to create videos for their customers, products, and services automatically; WordPress plugin to personalize and automate video content; and mobile app to upload video clips, images, and sound files directly to Moovly Studio library.

