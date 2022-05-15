MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the April 15th total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.
Shares of MPC Container Ships ASA stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $2.77. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,200. MPC Container Ships ASA has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $3.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89.
MPC Container Ships ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MPC Container Ships ASA (MPZZF)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MPC Container Ships ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MPC Container Ships ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.