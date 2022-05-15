Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

MUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

NYSE:MUR opened at $34.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.02. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $44.63.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $552.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.40 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 4.06%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.75%.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $335,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 2,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $89,266.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,065 shares of company stock valued at $783,852. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the first quarter worth $3,635,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 37.3% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 39,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 10,769 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,250,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,501,000 after acquiring an additional 13,155 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the first quarter worth $2,920,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 75.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,264,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,080,000 after acquiring an additional 542,891 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

