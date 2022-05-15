Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) Short Interest Update

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of NBTX stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.27. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956. Nanobiotix has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.80.
Nanobiotix Company Profile
