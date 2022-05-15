Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) Short Interest Update

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NBTX stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.27. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956. Nanobiotix has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.80.

Nanobiotix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NanoXray products to help patients receiving radiotherapy by enhancing the effect of radiotherapy within tumor cells without increasing the dose to surrounding healthy tissues.

