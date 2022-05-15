Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Short Interest Update

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,700 shares, an increase of 95.7% from the April 15th total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of Nathan’s Famous stock traded up $1.37 on Friday, reaching $48.93. 12,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,764. Nathan’s Famous has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $78.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.59 million, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.46.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nathan’s Famous in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
About Nathan’s Famous (Get Rating)
Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.
