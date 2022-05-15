Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Short Interest Update

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,700 shares, an increase of 95.7% from the April 15th total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Nathan’s Famous stock traded up $1.37 on Friday, reaching $48.93. 12,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,764. Nathan’s Famous has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $78.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.59 million, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Nathan's Famous alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nathan’s Famous in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NATH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Nathan’s Famous by 374.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Nathan’s Famous by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Nathan’s Famous by 205.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nathan’s Famous by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Nathan’s Famous by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

About Nathan’s Famous (Get Rating)

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.