National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,412,100 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the April 15th total of 6,479,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 342.0 days.

NTIOF stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.43. 5,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,297. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.76. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of $67.15 and a one year high of $88.09. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.6756 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.37%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.47%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTIOF shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. CIBC raised National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.18.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

