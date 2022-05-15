National Bankshares Lowers BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Price Target to C$4.60

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$4.75 to C$4.60 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.16% from the company’s current price.

Shares of TSE:BTB.UN opened at C$3.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$334.00 million and a PE ratio of 6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.54, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.11. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$3.85 and a 1 year high of C$4.42.

In related news, Director Michel Léonard acquired 12,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,741.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 315,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,222,630.68.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

