Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Short Interest Update

Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 693,400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 396,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NTUS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.57. 348,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,728. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.03 and a beta of 0.23. Natus Medical has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $33.93.

Natus Medical ( NASDAQ:NTUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). Natus Medical had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Natus Medical will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTUS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,210,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Natus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $6,583,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Natus Medical by 7.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,637,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,676,000 after acquiring an additional 190,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Natus Medical by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,558,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,625,000 after acquiring an additional 126,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Natus Medical by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 683,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,210,000 after acquiring an additional 120,881 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and technologies used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

