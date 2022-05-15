Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) Short Interest Down 29.0% in April

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the April 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:NTZ opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.01. Natuzzi has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $23.11. The firm has a market cap of $111.35 million, a PE ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average of $13.26.

Get Natuzzi alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Natuzzi during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natuzzi during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natuzzi during the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Natuzzi by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Natuzzi in the first quarter valued at about $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Natuzzi in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Natuzzi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, home accessories, and wall units.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.