NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $274.62.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 290 ($3.58) to GBX 300 ($3.70) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 310 ($3.82) to GBX 300 ($3.70) in a report on Monday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised NatWest Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investec downgraded NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSE NWG opened at $5.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.00. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $6.99.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 25.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NatWest Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.199 per share. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,237,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,803,000 after acquiring an additional 406,677 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $679,000. Institutional investors own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

