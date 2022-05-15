NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,308,800 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the April 15th total of 3,018,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,958.5 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Investec cut shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RBSPF remained flat at $$2.50 during trading on Friday. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average is $2.94.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

