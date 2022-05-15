Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,200 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the April 15th total of 130,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 304,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NM. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,937 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime by 136.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NM traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.27. The stock had a trading volume of 169,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,012. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34. The stock has a market cap of $51.99 million, a P/E ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.74. Navios Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59.

Navios Maritime ( NYSE:NM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 726.56%. The firm had revenue of $156.79 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Navios Maritime from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Navios Maritime from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

About Navios Maritime

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains.

