Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.09.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair cut Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 12,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $136,656.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $82,990.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 404,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $3.99 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99. The stock has a market cap of $743.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.23. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.64% and a negative net margin of 476.58%. The company had revenue of $24.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.