Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Short Interest Up 43.9% in April

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the April 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NTOIY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group upgraded Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Neste Oyj from €75.00 ($78.95) to €65.00 ($68.42) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price target on Neste Oyj from €40.00 ($42.11) to €45.00 ($47.37) in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

OTCMKTS NTOIY traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $21.15. 40,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,265. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day moving average of $23.15. Neste Oyj has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $34.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1331 per share. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

