Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, an increase of 102.8% from the April 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 284,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBXG. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 20,250 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 198,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,401 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $657,000.
NBXG traded up 0.54 on Friday, hitting 11.08. 197,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,983. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a fifty-two week low of 10.06 and a fifty-two week high of 20.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 12.51.
