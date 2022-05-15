NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) Short Interest Up 59.4% in April

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 96,900 shares, a growth of 59.4% from the April 15th total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of NURO stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $3.15. 27,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,870. NeuroMetrix has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $38.75. The company has a market cap of $22.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average of $5.03.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
About NeuroMetrix
NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.
