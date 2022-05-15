New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the April 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
NEN traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $78.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $85.00.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Company Profile (Get Rating)
New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartments, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
