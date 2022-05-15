New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.40.

NFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

New Fortress Energy stock opened at $44.54 on Friday. New Fortress Energy has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $49.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.55.

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.76. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

In other news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 280,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $11,655,972.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,759,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,464,790.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 980,057 shares of company stock worth $43,183,972. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFE. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,094,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,806 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,714,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,805,000 after buying an additional 836,467 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 7,298.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 819,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,773,000 after buying an additional 808,103 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 153.9% during the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,195,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,946,000 after buying an additional 724,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 815,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,678,000 after buying an additional 459,322 shares during the last quarter. 49.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

