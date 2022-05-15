Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) Short Interest Update

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (OTCMKTS:NXFNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:NXFNF remained flat at $$15.80 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.80 and its 200 day moving average is $16.06. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $16.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NXFNF shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 1,500 ($18.49) to GBX 1,600 ($19.73) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Peel Hunt upgraded Next Fifteen Communications Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

