Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Short Interest Up 41.1% in April

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 201,300 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the April 15th total of 142,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 259,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:NCPCF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 83,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,156. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07. Nickel Creek Platinum has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.13.

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of nickel and platinum group metals in North America. The company also explores for copper, cobalt, palladium, and gold deposits. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Nickel Shäw project that consists of 711 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 13,279 hectares and 91 quartz mining leases covering an area of approximately 1,371 hectares located in the southwestern Yukon Territory, Canada.

