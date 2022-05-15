Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Short Interest Update

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,700,000 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the April 15th total of 24,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NLSN opened at $25.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Nielsen has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $28.21.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.27 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nielsen will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Nielsen announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 16% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.52%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Nielsen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nielsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial downgraded Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In other news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc purchased 10,510,800 shares of Nielsen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $286,944,840.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 78,497,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,968,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 26,105,385 shares of company stock valued at $715,142,857 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Nielsen by 9.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 54,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Nielsen in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nielsen by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,536,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,289,000 after acquiring an additional 156,569 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Nielsen by 72.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 501,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,617,000 after acquiring an additional 210,206 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nielsen by 8,273.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 11,004 shares during the period.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

