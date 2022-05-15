Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 50.9% from the April 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NCRBF opened at $34.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.02 and its 200 day moving average is $35.86. Nippon Carbon has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $40.11.

About Nippon Carbon

Nippon Carbon Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon products in Japan. It offers carbon fiber products, including molded heat insulating materials for high temperature furnaces; CARBORON, a soft felt used in a range of heat insulators for high temperature furnaces; C/C Composite, a lightweight carbon material used in heat resistant composite structural members, high temperature furnace materials, trays, jigs, etc.; and CARBEST, a carbon fiber packing material.

