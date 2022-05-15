Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Short Interest Up 52.0% in April

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 240,200 shares, a growth of 52.0% from the April 15th total of 158,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 289,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NSANY opened at $7.67 on Friday. Nissan Motor has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average of $9.58.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

