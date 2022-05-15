NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Short Interest Down 27.0% in April

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 296,700 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the April 15th total of 406,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 370.9 days.

Shares of NNGPF opened at $49.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.10. NN Group has a 1-year low of $39.69 and a 1-year high of $60.06.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.

