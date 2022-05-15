Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,930,000 shares, an increase of 51.0% from the April 15th total of 7,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NAT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordic American Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

Shares of Nordic American Tankers stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.02. Nordic American Tankers has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $3.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $22.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.78 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 176.94% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.48%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 9,704 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 28.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

