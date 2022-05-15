NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Equities research analysts expect NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) to report $1.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NOV’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65 billion. NOV posted sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NOV will report full year sales of $6.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.66 billion to $6.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $8.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NOV.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NOV had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion.

NOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Griffin Securities raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NOV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

NYSE:NOV opened at $17.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -36.79 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of NOV by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 10,286 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NOV by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,923,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,437,000 after purchasing an additional 474,733 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in NOV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,489,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in NOV by 605.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 935,954 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,270,000 after purchasing an additional 803,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in NOV by 575.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 344,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 293,387 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

