Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Short Interest Update

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 479,100 shares, a growth of 91.7% from the April 15th total of 249,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

In related news, Director John W. Palmour bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $70,480 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Novan by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,899 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Novan by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 38,293 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Novan by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 36,196 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novan by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 11,721 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Novan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $501,000. 12.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.39. 91,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,126. Novan has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average is $4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.18.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Novan had a negative return on equity of 152.89% and a negative net margin of 1,003.79%. The firm had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novan will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Novan in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Novan, Inc, a pre-commercial nitric oxide-based pharmaceutical company, focuses on dermatology and anti-infective therapies. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

