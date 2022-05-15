Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) Short Interest Down 52.6% in April

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 141,000 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the April 15th total of 297,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVOS. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Novo Integrated Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Integrated Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Novo Integrated Sciences by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novo Integrated Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 11.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVOS stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.05. 12,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,224. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71. Novo Integrated Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $3.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Novo Integrated Sciences ( NASDAQ:NVOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Novo Integrated Sciences had a negative net margin of 80.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter.

About Novo Integrated Sciences

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multidisciplinary primary health care related products and services. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services, and Product Manufacturing and Development. The company offers physiotherapy, chiropractic care, manual/manipulative therapy, occupational therapy, eldercare, massage therapy, acupuncture and functional dry needling, chiropody, stroke and traumatic brain injury/neurological rehabilitation, kinesiology, vestibular therapy, concussion management and baseline testing, trauma sensitive yoga and meditation for concussion-acquired brain injury and occupational stress-PTSD, women's pelvic health program, sports medicine therapy, assistive devices, dietitian, holistic nutrition, fall prevention education, sports team conditioning program, and private personal training services.

