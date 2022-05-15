Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Short Interest Update

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 243,400 shares, an increase of 106.4% from the April 15th total of 117,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 875,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,464,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,787,000 after acquiring an additional 152,927 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 63,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,140,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,172. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.06. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

