Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the April 15th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
NIQ opened at $12.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.13. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $15.70.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.
About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NIQ)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.