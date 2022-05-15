Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the April 15th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NIQ opened at $12.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.13. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $15.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NIQ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $4,719,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 616,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,087,000 after acquiring an additional 41,618 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $487,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 76,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 27,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $348,000.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

