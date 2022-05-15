Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $12.64. 1,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.15. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $16.46.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.0415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%.
About Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.
