Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 54.3% from the April 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE JMM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,190. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.93. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $7.71.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
