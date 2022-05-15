Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 54.3% from the April 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE JMM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,190. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.93. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $7.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 12.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the first quarter worth $166,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the first quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.29% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

