Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 59.3% from the April 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NMI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.28. 30,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,921. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $10.76.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.0255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%.
About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.
