Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 59.3% from the April 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NMI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.28. 30,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,921. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $10.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.0255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NMI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 16.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 40.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

