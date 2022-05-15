Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the April 15th total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NYSE NXJ opened at $12.31 on Friday. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXJ. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

