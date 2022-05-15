Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 106.1% from the April 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period.

Shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $11.42. 56,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,657. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.36. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $15.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

