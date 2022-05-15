Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the April 15th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000.

NYSE NBB traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,863. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $23.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.83.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

