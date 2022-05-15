Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Short Interest Update

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a growth of 50.9% from the April 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OCDDY opened at $19.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.59. Ocado Group has a 1 year low of $17.02 and a 1 year high of $59.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ocado Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

