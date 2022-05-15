Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Short Interest Update

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 144,300 shares, an increase of 43.0% from the April 15th total of 100,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Oil-Dri Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:ODC traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $24.73. 26,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,038. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $38.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Oil-Dri Co. of America ( NYSE:ODC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $87.21 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 132.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 10.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 219.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 18.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

