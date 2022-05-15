Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 743,000 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the April 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 164,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMGA. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,061,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,856,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OMGA traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.87. The stock had a trading volume of 119,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,344. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 15.23 and a current ratio of 15.23. Omega Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $31.41.

Omega Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OMGA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Omega Therapeutics will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.55.

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform is designed to coopt nature's operating system by harnessing the power of epigenetics, the mechanism for gene control and cell differentiation. The company is developing omega epigenomic controller (OEC) candidates to up-regulate the expression of HNF4a, a transcriptional master regulator as a potential way to restore liver-cell function in patients suffering from chronic liver diseases; to control the expression of genes that have been strongly linked to cell-growth inhibition in patients with diabetes and other conditions to restore the capacity for corneal regeneration; to down-regulate expression of the CXCL1, 2, 3, and IL-8 gene cluster; to control expression of genes implicated in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis to halt or reverse disease progression and improve disease outcomes; to down-regulate the expression of SFRP1, a protein that inhibits hair growth; and to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer.

