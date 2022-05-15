OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Short Interest Update

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a drop of 33.5% from the April 15th total of 4,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OneMain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Shares of NYSE OMF traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,465,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.69. OneMain has a 1-year low of $38.96 and a 1-year high of $63.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.84 and its 200-day moving average is $49.52.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.15. OneMain had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that OneMain will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 41.53%.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.64 per share, with a total value of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 348,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,167,591.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $172,295 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 66.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the first quarter worth $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the third quarter worth $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

