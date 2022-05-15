OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OPK. Piper Sandler cut their target price on OPKO Health from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barrington Research cut OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet cut OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on OPKO Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

OPKO Health stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.23. OPKO Health has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $5.25.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $329.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.45 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 6.86% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that OPKO Health will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OPKO Health news, Vice Chairman Elias A. Zerhouni purchased 89,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,600 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $106,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,574,600 shares of company stock worth $4,713,884. Company insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in OPKO Health by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,072,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,088,000 after buying an additional 346,707 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 73.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,184,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037,320 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,006,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,569,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,081,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

