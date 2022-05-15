Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 145,900 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the April 15th total of 201,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

ORGS opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $70.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.90. Orgenesis has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.24.

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.89 million for the quarter. Orgenesis had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 16.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orgenesis in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Orgenesis by 166.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orgenesis in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in shares of Orgenesis in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Orgenesis by 31.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. 15.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orgenesis Inc, a biotech company, focusing on cell and gene therapies worldwide. The company develops a Point of Care (POCare) platform that includes a pipeline of licensed POCare therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed automated POCare technology systems across a collaborative POCare network.

