Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 145,900 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the April 15th total of 201,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.
ORGS opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $70.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.90. Orgenesis has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.24.
Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.89 million for the quarter. Orgenesis had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 16.12%.
Orgenesis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Orgenesis Inc, a biotech company, focusing on cell and gene therapies worldwide. The company develops a Point of Care (POCare) platform that includes a pipeline of licensed POCare therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed automated POCare technology systems across a collaborative POCare network.
