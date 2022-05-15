Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) Short Interest Update

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 145,900 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the April 15th total of 201,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORGS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Orgenesis by 225.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Orgenesis by 166.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Orgenesis by 2,033.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,746 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Orgenesis during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in Orgenesis in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. 15.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ORGS opened at $2.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.24. The firm has a market cap of $70.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.90. Orgenesis has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Orgenesis ( NASDAQ:ORGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.89 million for the quarter. Orgenesis had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 22.02%.

Orgenesis Inc, a biotech company, focusing on cell and gene therapies worldwide. The company develops a Point of Care (POCare) platform that includes a pipeline of licensed POCare therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed automated POCare technology systems across a collaborative POCare network.

