Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI) Short Interest Update

Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the April 15th total of 4,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OSI stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.71. Osiris Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Osiris Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Osiris Acquisition by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Osiris Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Osiris Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Osiris Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.17% of the company’s stock.
Osiris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Osiris Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
