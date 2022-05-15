Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Buys C$24,500.00 in Stock

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Rating) Director Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,315,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$18,284,652.82.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,500.00.

On Friday, May 6th, Robert Wares purchased 59,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,940.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,000.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Robert Wares purchased 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,750.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,750.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,750.00.

CVE:OM traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.42. 277,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,375. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a one year low of C$0.35 and a one year high of C$0.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$83.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.42.

Separately, Haywood Securities boosted their target price on Osisko Metals from C$0.75 to C$0.90 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Bowmore Exploration Ltd. and changed its name to Osisko Metals Incorporated in June 2017.

